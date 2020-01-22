Credit Suisse pleased with fourth-quarter despite spy scandal: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) had a good fourth quarter despite a spying scandal over covert surveillance of senior executives, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday.

“Internally I was pleased with the Q4 results, it was very important to me that we don’t get distracted by all that,” he said referring to the affair.

“You will see when we present our results that our staff continue to focus on serving our clients,” he added in an interview with Bloomberg TV from the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, expressing a cautiously upbeat view of how markets were developing this year.

The bank is due to report its results on Feb. 13.