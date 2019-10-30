Credit Suisse CEO says clients unshaken by Khan affair

FILE PHOTO: CEO Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) boss Tidjane Thiam said a “media campaign” surrounding the Swiss bank’s tailing of former International wealth management executive Iqbal Khan was not affecting its client relationships.

Speaking publicly on Wednesday for the first time since the incident prompted an internal inquiry at the bank and a criminal investigation, Thiam said he had not directly or indirectly authorized the surveillance of Khan and called it inappropriate.

The incident has shaken up Swiss banking and cost one of his close allies a job, exposing enmities between Thiam and his former employee, which Thiam on Wednesday said had not affected his working relationship with Khan.

“I gave him the capital to do well, I gave him the support to do well,” Thiam told journalists at the bank’s third-quarter news conference in Zurich. “At no point have I or would I let the personal affect the professional.”