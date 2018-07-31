Credit Suisse doubles second-quarter profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Tuesday said it more than doubled its second-quarter net profit as it registered gains from its three-year overhaul.
Net income attributable to shareholders from April through June rose 114 percent year on year to 647 million Swiss francs ($655.5 million), beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts for 626 million francs. Credit Suisse’s own consensus was for net profit of 601 million francs.
“The group’s second-quarter adjusted profit increased 88 percent year on year, driven by strong revenue growth of 7 percent, and continued positive operating leverage supported by strict cost discipline,” Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in a statement. “For the remainder of 2018, we will continue to focus on growing our wealth management franchise and completing the last two quarters of our restructuring successfully.”
