(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $10 million to settle U.S. charges related to its handling of customer orders and alleged fraudulent electronic trading practices.

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flags fly beside the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The settlements announced on Friday require the Swiss bank to pay $5 million to both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the office of New York state Attorney General Barbara Underwood.