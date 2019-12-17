Credit Suisse internal, external panels to review surveillance report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will have internal and external panels look into allegations by a Swiss newspaper that another senior executive at the Swiss bank was under surveillance this year.

“Credit Suisse is examining the new information as revealed by the media in internal and external reviews,” a spokesman said in response to an enquiry.

The Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper reported that former human resources chief Peter Goerke was under covert observation in February, suggesting the surveillance of former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan was not an isolated incident as the Swiss bank has said.