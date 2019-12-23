Credit Suisse blames former COO for covering up second spying case

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday cleared CEO Tidjane Thiam and other top executives from knowledge of a second spying incident, saying former Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee had the Swiss bank’s then-head of human resources followed in February and covered it up.

“The observation of Peter Goerke, which has now been confirmed, is inexcusable,” Chairman Urs Rohner said in a statement, noting “grave concern” that those responsible for the tailing had not mentioned it during an earlier probe into spying on wealth management executive Iqbal Khan.

“We are aware that the observations of Iqbal Khan and Peter Goerke have damaged the reputation of our bank,” he said.