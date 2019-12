The logos of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and UBS are seen at their buildings at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and law firm Homburger will continue their investigation into employee observation at the bank, a spokesman said, after the bank on Monday confirmed a second former executive was tailed. [nL8N28X0TX]

“We are looking into it,” a spokesman said. “For the time being, we have no further indications of additional observations.”