Swiss watchdog continues Credit Suisse probe after CEO goes

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss markets watchdog FINMA is still examining corporate governance issues at Credit Suisse after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned amid a scandal over surveillance of managers, the agency said on Friday.

“FINMA is continuing its investigations concerning observation activities in order to clarify matters relevant to supervision (namely corporate governance issues),” a spokesman for the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said by email in response to a Reuters query. He declined to comment on the management change.

“What’s important for the bank now is that calm is restored,” he added.