June 12, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Credit Suisse appoints two SEAsia investment banking execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) on Tuesday appointed Yvonne Voon and Felicity Chan in its Southeast Asia investment banking business to strengthen its franchise in the region.

Voon, who has been with the bank for 12 years, will take over as the head of Southeast Asia real estate in investment banking & capital markets.

    Chan, who was earlier part of its Southeast Asia corporate finance team, will now head the equity syndicate for Southeast Asia in its markets business, the bank said in a statement.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

