Credit Suisse hires former BofA investment banking chief

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is hiring former head of investment banking at Bank of America Corp BAC.N Christian Meissner, the company said on Tuesday.

Meissner would take over as the co-head of International Wealth Management Investment Banking Advisory and vice-chairman of Investment Banking.

Meissner, who left Bank of America in Sept. 2018, resigned from Julius Baer with immediate effect, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.