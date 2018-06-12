FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

New York's top court narrows Martin Act in $11 billion Credit Suisse case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York State’s highest court on Tuesday narrowed the reach of a powerful law used by the state’s attorney general to fight financial fraud, handing a partial victory to Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) in an $11 billion lawsuit over defective mortgage securities.

FILE PHOTO - A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reversing a lower court ruling, the Court of Appeals said in a 4-1 vote that claims brought under the Martin Act are governed by a three-year statute of limitations, not six years as the attorney general maintained.

    But the appeals court also said Credit Suisse’s alleged misconduct might be subject to a six-year statute of limitations under so-called common law, and said the trial judge should decide whether it does.

    In a complaint filed in November 2012, then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Credit Suisse of misrepresenting the quality of loans underlying residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in 2006 and 2007. He said this resulted in heavy investor losses when the global financial crisis struck.

    Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
