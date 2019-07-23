Credit Suisse expands Spain team with four private banker appointments

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse International Wealth Management (IWM), the private banking arm of Credit Suisse, on Tuesday added four private bankers to its Madrid office to cover its clients in Spain.

Paloma Gómez de la Higuera was named as a senior private banker, while Jaime Beruete Concostrina, Patricia Fitzgerald and Carlos Núñez Alfaro were also added to the team.

“Spain is a key market for the growth strategy of Credit Suisse’s private banking division,” Miguel Matossian, head of IWM for the Iberian region at Credit Suisse, said.