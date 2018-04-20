FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 20, 2018 / 12:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

ISS backs Cation Capital's nominations to Crescent Point board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday recommended Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) shareholders vote for activist investor Cation Capital’s four nominations to the oil and gas producer’s board.

ISS said Cation, which owns a 0.3 percent stake in Crescent, has made a “reasonably compelling case” for change at the board, including to enhance profitability and to ensure proper alignment of executive compensation.

“Although a number of positive developments were undertaken by the company during the last year they seemed to be overshadowed by significant underperformance that was not reflected in the CEO’s total compensation,” ISS said.

    Cation Capital, a private investment firm led by the former deputy head of global oil and gas at Macquarie Group, last week disclosed its intention to nominate four candidates to Calgary-based Crescent’s board at a shareholders meeting next month.

    Crescent Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.