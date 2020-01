(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) (CPG.N) said on Tuesday it expects 2020 average production to be between 140,000 and 144,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), unchanged from a year earlier.

The company forecast 2020 capital expenditure of about C$1.10 billion to C$1.20 billion, lower than 2019 outlook of between C$1.225 billion and C$1.275 billion.