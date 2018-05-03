Crescent Point reports quarterly loss on Canada crude discounts

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as it sold Canadian crude at a bigger discount.

Transport bottlenecks in Canada have made it difficult for oil producers, forcing them to sell Canadian oil at increased discounts over U.S. light crude CLc1.

Crescent Point cut 2018 capital expenditure outlook to C$1.78 billion from C$1.80 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta based company reported a net loss of C$90.7 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$119.4 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production rose to 178,418 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 173,329 boe/d.