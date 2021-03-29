Italy's Creval says price in Credit Agricole Italia bid inadequate

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy's Creval on Monday rejected as inadequate the price that Credit Agricole Italia (CAI) CAGR.PA plans to pay to buy out shareholders in the regional bank.

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole is offering 10.5 euros a share to buy Creval, for a total investment of 737 million euros ($868 million), to expand its presence in Italy, its biggest market outside of France.

The offer is set to run from Tuesday to April 21, after receiving a green light from banking supervisors and Italian market regulator Consob.

“While acknowledging that the combination of a solid and well positioned bank such as Creval with a banking group like CAI can generate benefits, the board believes the 10.5 euro price is not adequate from a financial standpoint,” Creval said.

Shares in Creval, which closed at 12 euros on Friday, have been trading consistently above the price CAI has set for the bid it first unveiled in November. ($1 = 0.8490 euros)