FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
May 31, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Ireland's CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Irish building materials group CRH said on Thursday it would streamline certain European and American businesses by combining them, in a move to improve profit margins.

CRH said it would combine its Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution and Americas Products divisions into a new Building Products division from Jan. 1, 2019.

The world’s third-largest building group said it was aiming to improve the group’s core earnings (EBITDA) margin by 300 basis points by 2021.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.