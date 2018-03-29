FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
March 29, 2018 / 12:25 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Magellan Financial ends Cricket Australia deal after ball-tampering scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group said on Thursday it had terminated a partnership with Cricket Australia as the naming rights sponsor of Australia’s men’s domestic Test series, citing a recent ball-tampering scandal.

Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, Cricket Australia said. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months.

“Regrettably, these recent events are so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership with Cricket Australia,” Magellan Chief Executive Hamish Douglass said.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.