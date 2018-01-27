Cricket: Damp outfield delays start of day four at the Wanderers

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A damp outfield has delayed the start of play on the fourth morning of the controversial third and final test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Overnight rain has cleared and the sun was out, but umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar will have a further inspection at 10:30 am local time (8:30 GMT) to assess when play can resume.

South Africa are 17 for one in their second innings, chasing a victory target of 241 on a treacherous wicket that has pace, prodigious bounce and lateral movement.

The umpires had suspended play 20 minutes before the close on Friday after deeming the pitch too dangerous to continue as a number of players had been struck by deliveries rising sharply off a good length.

It raised the question over whether the test would continue, but after a meeting between the umpires, match referee Andy Pycroft and team representatives, it was decided to play on.

South Africa have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and are seeking a first ever clean-sweep over India.