Free from Brexit burden, PM Theresa May heads to the cricket

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May applauds from the stands before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - As the contest to replace her as prime minister gathered pace on Thursday, Theresa May opted for a different battle - watching England take on South Africa in the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

An emotional May announced last week she would step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 after three times failing to get her Brexit deal approved by parliament.

Free from the burden of trying to deliver Britain’s exit from the European Union, a relaxed-looking May gave a speech on student funding before heading to the Oval cricket ground around two miles from her Downing Street residence.

The British leader was photographed applauding from the stands during the unannounced trip, as her would-be successors toured the television studios setting out their plans for the country.

May, who once likened her resolve to see her Brexit plan through to the determination of her cricket hero Geoffrey Boycott to get runs, has long been a lover of the sport.