Biden says motivation for shootings at Atlanta day spas has not been determined

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral videoconference with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the motivations of the suspect in the deadly shootings at day spas in and around Atlanta has not yet been determined.

“The question of motivation is still to be determined,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “But whatever the motivation here I know that Asian-Americans are very concerned.”