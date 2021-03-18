Biden to meet with Asian American leaders on Friday after Atlanta shootings: report

Flowers are laid in front of Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta on Friday following this week’s deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The news outlet, citing the White House, on Thursday said Vice President Kamala Harris would also attend the meeting, which was added on to a previously planned trip to the state to tout the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package.