FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 20, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight pleads no contest to manslaughter

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors calling for him to serve a 28-year prison sentence.

FILE PHOTO: Defendant Marion "Suge" Knight attends a hearing with attorney Thomas Mesereau in his murder case in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

Knight, co-founder of influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, entered the plea ahead of his scheduled trial on murder charges, stemming from accusations he ran down two men with his Ford F-150 pickup truck outside a burger stand in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29, 2015.

Reporting by Steve Gorman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.