Rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight pleads no contest to manslaughter

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors calling for him to serve a 28-year prison sentence.

FILE PHOTO: Defendant Marion "Suge" Knight attends a hearing with attorney Thomas Mesereau in his murder case in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

Knight, co-founder of influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, entered the plea ahead of his scheduled trial on murder charges, stemming from accusations he ran down two men with his Ford F-150 pickup truck outside a burger stand in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29, 2015.