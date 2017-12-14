FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seizures of medicines using banned animal parts see steep rise
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 14, 2017 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Seizures of medicines using banned animal parts see steep rise

Matthew Laratonda

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The amount of medicinal products containing illegal wildlife parts seized by EU authorities has risen sharply in the last six years, according to monitoring group TRAFFIC, and includes items from a range of animals including tigers, bears and snakes.

Goods which have been seized by UK Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport including taxidermy of endangered species, ivory carvings and herbal medicines sit on display at Custom House near Heathrow in London, Britain November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

EU authorities made 952 seizures of illegal wildlife medicines in 2016, up from 174 in 2011, a report by the group said.

A range of seized medicinal items found at a lock-up near Britain’s Heathrow airport contained ingredients including Asiatic bears’ stomach bile and tiger bone and a threatened species of South African cactus.

The medicines, such as Red Ant, a popular remedy from China that contains seahorse as a key ingredient, purport to treat everything from erectile dysfunction to cancer.

Many of the medicines originate in Africa, and a significant portion are destined for markets in Asia.

In the evidence lockup near Britain’s Heathrow airport, home to a menagerie of confiscated wildlife contraband, UK Border Force investigator Jan Sowa picks up a tonic bottle from Asia, containing an entire snake.

“Most frequently we see these as tourist souvenirs, rather than serious medicinal aids,” Sowa says of the snake bottle, noting its English labeling.

The United Nations estimates the global market for illegal wildlife medicines is valued at $3.4 billion.

Writing by Matthew Larotonda in London, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.