Ten crew members dead after two ships catch fire near Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ten crew members have been found dead and 14 have been rescued after two ships caught fire in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, Russian’s transport ministry told Reuters on Monday, with a rescue operation still underway.
The ministry said earlier on Monday that crew members were jumping into the sea to escape the flames. The two ships had 31 crew members in total, mostly citizens of Turkey and India, it said.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans