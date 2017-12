WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has filed a complaint aimed at stopping chemical maker Tronox Ltd (TROX.N) from purchasing Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said.

Tronox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cristal’s U.S. agent is Cristal USA, while its parent companies are Saudi Arabia-based National Industrialization Company and National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited, the FTC said.