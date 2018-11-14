Online ad group Criteo confident it can remain independent

Members of staff work at the Criteo booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

PARIS (Reuters) - Online advertising and technology company Criteo expressed confidence it could continue to operate on a standalone and independent basis, even as tech start-ups get targeted by bigger, more established companies.

“That’s not part of our strategy today, to look for another partner,” Criteo chief financial officer Benoit Fouilland told a Morgan Stanley technology conference in Barcelona.

Fouilland, whose presentation was broadcast on Criteo’s website, added his company would invest more next year, which could result in a drop in Criteo’s margins.

“We feel we have the right ingredients and right assets in order to be successful,” added Fouilland.

Back in 2014, Criteo had been the subject of speculation that it could be bought by French advertising giant Publicis.

Criteo itself has been making acquisitions of late, buying a Silicon Valley company called “Manage” in October.