Britain extradites Agrokor founder to Croatia: TV

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday extradited to Croatia Ivica Todoric, the founder of beleaguered food producer and retailer Agrokor [AGROK.UL], to face allegations of fraud totaling tens of millions of euros, Croatian TV news channel N1 reported.

A regular flight from London carrying Todoric under police escort landed at Zagreb airport, N1 said.

Todoric and 14 other people, including former top managers in Agrokor, are being investigated for their role in the debt and liquidity crisis at the company, which is the largest employer in the Balkans.

Todoric denies any wrongdoing.

(The story is refiled to correct word order in third paragraph.)