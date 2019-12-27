Greece's Aegean Airlines makes non-binding bid for Croatia Airlines

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT) said on Friday it had expressed interest in the privatisation of Croatia Airlines HRAR.ZA and submitted a non-binding bid.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance group, said any decision on whether it would take part in the next phase of the state-owned Croatian carrier’s privatisation would be taken in the coming months.

Croatia plans to sell a 70% stake in Croatia Airlines, which widened its net loss to $7.25 million in the first nine months of 2019.