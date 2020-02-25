Big Story 10
February 25, 2020 / 1:20 PM / a few seconds ago

Croatia confirms its first case of coronavirus infection

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in a patient who is hospitalized in the capital Zagreb, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday.

“The patient is in the Zagreb clinic for infectious diseases. It is a younger person and has milder symptoms. He is in isolation and his condition is good at the moment,” Plenkovic told a news conference.

Health Minister Vili Beros said that the patient had stayed in Milan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below