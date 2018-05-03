Croatia arrests Bosnian over 2016 Tunisia assassination: agency

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian police have arrested a Bosnian citizen who may be extradited to Tunisia over his alleged involvement in the killing of a Tunisian in 2016 who Palestinian group Hamas said was one of its members, state news agency Hina reported on Thursday.

“A Bosnian national was arrested on March 13 on the basis of an Interpol arrest warrant from Tunisia. The person is in custody, and the extradition procedure is in charge of Croatian judicial bodies,” Hina cited a police statement as saying.

Police representatives were not immediately available to comment.

Hina also said, citing media reports, that a Tunisian official earlier confirmed that two suspects had been identified and one had been arrested in Croatia.

Mohammed Zawari, an aerospace engineer and drone expert, was shot dead in December 2016 near the city of Sfax. The Tunisian authorities later said that they had arrested 10 Tunisians but that two foreigners suspected of plotting the killing had escaped.

Hamas blamed Israel for the killing of Zawari, who it said had been a member of its organization for 10 years.