World News
May 20, 2020 / 10:48 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Croatia's new President Zoran Milanovic speaks during his swearing-in ceremony held at the Presidental office in Zagreb, Croatia, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian President Zoran Milanovic called on Wednesday a parliamentary election for July 5, a statement issued by his office said.

The election will pit the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition party Social Democrats (SDP) which slightly trail behind in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below