Fire at Croatian hydro power plant kills one, injures three

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the 252-megawatt (MW) Dubrovnik hydro power plant in Plat, southern Croatia, left one worker dead and at least three injured on Thursday, officials have said.

State-run power utility HEP, which operates the Plat plant fronting the Adriatic sea, declined to comment on how output at the plant had been affected.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Pavlicevic confirmed there had been an explosion before the fire broke out. The state radio reported that the fire had been extinguished.

“A rescue diving team has recovered one body in a tunnel that connects the plant with the sea,” police officer Ivan Pavlicevic said. Two workers who also remained trapped inside the facility were unaccounted for, he added.

The head of the nearby Dubrovnik hospital confirmed three people have been admitted with injuries.