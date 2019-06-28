Croatia receives four bids for onshore gas and oil exploration

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has received bids from four companies for gas and oil exploration on six blocks in the country’s flat northern areas, state hydrocarbon agency AZU said on Friday.

The tender included seven exploration blocks, but one received no bids, it said. The seven blocks stretch over an area of 14,272 square km.

“We cannot disclose the names of the companies at this stage. We have to wait until an expert commission evaluates the bids,” AZU’s spokesperson Zeljka Rukavina told Reuters.

She said it could be several months before the government awards the licenses.

AZU is currently running another tender for gas and oil exploration in the mountainous areas of the country’s central and southern regions. The deadline for bids is Sept. 10.

Croatia imports some 80% of its oil needs and around 60% of the gas it consumes.