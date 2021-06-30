Croatian anti-corruption police arrest state TV head-media

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s anti-corruption police USKOK arrested on Wednesday several people including the director of the state television company HRT, local media including HRT reported.

The police were not available for an immediate comment.

According to HRT, six people were arrested under suspicion of alleged corrupt activities during the previous Zagreb city council administration. Among those arrested was HRT director Kazimir Bacic.

The new Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, elected last month, confirmed that the police have kicked off an investigation into Zagreb city council.