Zagreb earthquake caused $6 billion of damage: minister

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at damages at the Basilica of the Heart of Jesus, following an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The earthquake that struck the Croatian capital Zagreb a month ago caused around 42 billion kuna ($6.03 billion) of damage and country will be seeking outside help to pay for the reconstruction work, the government said on Wednesday.

One person was killed and 27 others were injured in the 5.3 magnitude earthquake on March 22, while many people had to leave their homes due to the damage to buildings

“Our experts, who also consulted foreign colleagues, assess the damage at around 42 billion kuna. The most urgent matter is to complete repairing chimneys, water supply and heating facilities for people to be able to return to their homes,” Construction and Urban Planning Minister Predrag Stromar said.

After that we will look at repairing the damage to hospitals and schools, he added.

“We will also seek (financial) help from the European Commission and the World Bank, and also we plan a donor conference,” Stromar said.

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said this month Croatia would also need up to 70 billion kuna in the next few months to handle the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.