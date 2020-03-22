Slovenia says sole nuclear power plant unaffected by Croatia quake

A man cleans debris from a street following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia’s only nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), has not been affected by a large earthquake which hit neighboring Croatia early on Sunday but authorities said it had started inspecting systems and equipment as a normal preventive action.

“The nuclear power plant continues to operate at full power,” said Igor Sirc, director of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration.

NEK is jointly owned by Slovenia and neighboring Croatia, whose capital was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that damaged buildings, sent many people into the streets, buried vehicles in rubble and caused several fires..