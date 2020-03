(Reuters) - GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) revised downward the strength of Sunday’s earthquake that struck north of Zagreb, Croatia, to a magnitude of 5.3 from an earlier measurement of 6.0.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, GFZ reiterated.

Separately, the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.