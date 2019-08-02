Man kills six in Croatia's capital Zagreb

(Reuters) - Six family members including a 10-year-old child were found shot dead in Croatia’s capital Zagreb by a man who later appeared to have killed himself, police said on Friday.

The suspect committed suicide when confronted by police following a search that sealed off parts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told a news conference.

A firearm was found at the scene where the suspect, a 30-year-old taxi driver, had killed himself, Rasic said.

The bodies were found by police late on Thursday following a call from neighbors who had heard cries and shots at a house in the Zagreb neighborhood of Kajzerica, Rasic said. A seven-month-old baby was found unharmed at the house.

Local media reported that the suspect’s ex-wife and her partner were among the victims.

Zagreb mayor Milan Bandic said the killings were an isolated incident and that “there is no sign of ... terror threat in Zagreb.”