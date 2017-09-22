FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Cromwell puts on hold up to $1.1 billion Singapore IPO of REIT
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 22, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a month ago

Australia's Cromwell puts on hold up to $1.1 billion Singapore IPO of REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia’s Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX) has put on hold its up to 927 million euros ($1.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO) of a real estate investment trust on the Singapore Exchange, according to a stock exchange filing.

“Despite receiving significant interest from strategic, institutional and retail investors, given current market conditions, it will not proceed with the registration of the Prospectus for the Cromwell European REIT in accordance with the timetable previously indicated to the market,” Cromwell said in a statement on Friday.

Cromwell said it would re-assess the situation with stakeholders and strategic partners, and will provide an update.

The IPO was to be priced on Sept. 21, with a debut on the Singapore stock exchange on Sept. 28.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.