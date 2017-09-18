Australia's Cromwell seeks up to $1.1 billion with Singapore REIT offering - IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust, a property trust sponsored by Australia’s Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX), launched on Monday an up to 927 million euros ($1.1 billion) initial public offering in Singapore, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the deal.

The base offering for CEREIT, as the trust is called, consists of up to 1.296 billion units in an indicative range of 0.55–0.57 euros each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The REIT will also sell up to 334.8 million units to two cornerstone investors, the terms showed.

Hillsboro Capital, the private investment holding firm for Philippines billionaire Andrew Tan, agreed to buy 100 million euros worth of units as a cornerstone investor, with U.S. buyout fund Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] buying another 88 million euros worth of units, the term sheet showed.

The units’ price is equivalent to a forecast dividend yield of up to 7.7 percent a year for fiscal 2018.

At the top end of expectations, CEREIT will be valued at 1.25 billion euros, making it among the largest REITs in Singapore.

The IPO will be priced on Sept. 21, with a debut on the Singapore stock exchange on Sept. 28.

($1 = 0.8374 euros)