June 23, 2020

Australia's Cromwell Property gets takeover bid from ARA Asset Management



(Reuters) - Australia’s Cromwell Property Group (CMW.AX) said on Tuesday it received a takeover bid from fund manager ARA Asset Management to acquire 29% of Cromwell’s stapled securities.

The takeover bid, via ARA’s unit ARA Real Estate Investors 28, is to buy 29 out of every 100 Cromwell stapled security not already owned by ARA at A$0.90 per security. The acquisition takes the stake owned by ARA to 52.6%.

Cromwell notes the “unsolicited” and “opportunistic” offer, and advises its shareholders to not take any action, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill


