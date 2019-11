(Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the Canadian marijuana producer was weighed down by lower margins and surge in expenses.

The Toronto-based company reported a wider adjusted core loss of C$23.9 million, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$3.20 million in the year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$12.70 million from C$3.76 million.