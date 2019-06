FILE PHOTO - A farmer shows a Fall Army Worm in a maize field at Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand June 12, 2019. Picture taken on June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it has now found fall armyworm in 19 provinces, across 5 million mu or about 333,000 hectares of crops.

The prevention and control of the pest remains “grim”, the ministry added.

Beijing has previously said the pest, which can infest and damage hundreds of hectares of crops overnight, is a severe threat to China’s food security.