Australia's Crown Resorts faces class action

(Reuters) - Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) on Monday said that Maurice Blackburn Lawyers had commenced a class action proceeding against Crown in the Federal Court of Australia.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired stakes in the company between Feb. 6, 2015 and Oct. 16, 2016.

Shares of Crown had fallen as much as 1.2 percent as of 0037 GMT while the benchmark index edged higher.