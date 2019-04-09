Wynn ends A$10 billion deal talks with Australia's Crown Resorts

(Reuters) - World No. 2 casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd on Tuesday ended takeover discussions with Crown Resorts, citing a leak of the deal details, hours after confirming it was in talks to buy the Australian rival.

Wynn had proposed to buy Crown Resorts for A$10 billion ($7.1 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal, offering a chunky 26 percent premium to Crown’s last close.

“Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction,” the company said in a statement.

Wynn’s shares were down 3.5 percent after the termination, while Crown Resorts shares closed nearly 20 percent higher at A$14.05, but below the proposed buyout price of A$14.75.

Crown was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Crown had said the talks were at a preliminary stage, and that the companies had not agreed on a value or deal structure, adding that the proposal had not gone to the board.

The deal would have offered Wynn a hedge against Macau, the Chinese gambling hub where its licenses are up for renewal, by giving it two lavishly revamped Australian casinos and a third being built on the prized Sydney harbor front.

Buying Crown would also fit in with Wynn’s strategy to diversify geographically to protect its growth prospects if its Macau licenses are not renewed.

The company’s efforts so far have included ramping up promotion of a resort in Japan, a market seen as the next potential goldmine to Macau and a former expansion target for Crown.

For Crown’s 47-percent owner James Packer, who re-badged his father’s media empire as a gambling concern in 2007 only to withdraw from business engagements last year due to mental illness, the deal would have ended his career as a casino mogul with a A$4.7 billion payout.

He would have ended up as Wynn’s biggest shareholder with 9.8 percent of its shares, based on its current number of shares on issue.