Wynn ends deal talks with Australia's Crown Resorts

(Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday it terminated takeover discussions with Crown Resorts, hours after the companies confirmed that they were in talks for an acquisition of the Australian rival.

Crown Resorts said Wynn had proposed to buy the company A$10 billion ($7.1 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal.

“Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction,” Wynn said in a statement.

Wynn’s shares fell nearly 5 percent after the termination.

Crown Resorts shares closed nearly 20 percent higher at A$14.05, below the proposed buyout price of A$14.75 as investors were skeptical of a deal.

Crown was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Crown had said the talks were at a preliminary stage, and that the companies had not agreed on a value or deal structure, and the proposal had not gone to the board.