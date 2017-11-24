Australia's Crown Resorts says in talks over its holding in CrownBet

(Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) said on Friday it is in discussions about its 62 percent holding in CrownBet, its online betting unit.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Crown Resorts’ statement followed a report in The Australian newspaper that CrownBet and its rival William Hill (WMH.L) are believed to have held in-depth talks on a potential deal.

It was not clear from the report whether Crown Resorts was looking to sell some or all of its holding in CrownBet or reach some other sort of deal.

Crown Resorts also said in its statement that there was no certainty about whether any transaction will eventuate.

Any talks between CrownBet and William Hill would follow a planned $4.7 billion takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group (TTS.AX) by horse race betting giant Tabcorp Holding (TAH.AX).

Shares of the Crown Resorts were down 1.8 percent compared with a 0.4 percent decline for the benchmark index .