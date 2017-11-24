William Hill in talks to merge Australian unit with CrownBet

SYDNEY (Reuters) - William Hill (WMH.L) said on Friday it has held “very preliminary” discussions with Crown Resorts Ltd’s (CWN.AX) online betting unit about a potential merger with the British bookmaker’s Australian unit.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Earlier in the day, The Australian newspaper reported that the casino operator’s unit CrownBet and William Hill were believed to have held in-depth talks on a potential deal.

“There is no certainty that these preliminary discussions will lead to any transaction,” William Hill said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

The Australian casino operator also said earlier that it is in discussions about its 62 percent holding in CrownBet without providing further details.

It was not immediately clear which party would be the acquirer in any transaction.

Talks between CrownBet and William Hill follow a planned $4.7 billion takeover of Australian lottery owner Tatts Group (TTS.AX) by horse race betting giant Tabcorp Holding (TAH.AX).

Shares of the Crown Resorts fell 0.6 percent on Friday compared with a flat benchmark index . Shares in William Hill were down 0.6 percent in early London trade.