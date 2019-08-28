James Packer's Crown Resorts stake sale hits regulatory roadblock

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) on Thursday said it had been informed that a planned $1.2 billion stake sale by casino mogul James Packer to Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO.O) had been delayed.

Melco on Wednesday said the second tranche of the 19.99% stake sale by Packer’s Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd would be deferred by up to 60 business days after Australian regulators complete a review of the deal.

An Australian gaming regulator in August said it would investigate Melco’s planned purchase in Crown following media reports that Crown had flouted rules to lure big Chinese gamblers to Australia.